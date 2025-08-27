D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $234.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

