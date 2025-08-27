Clarity Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Clarity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $593.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $594.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $576.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

