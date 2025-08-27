FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,231 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.