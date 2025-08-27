Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 226.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,865,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,451,032,000 after buying an additional 781,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

