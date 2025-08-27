Truvestments Capital LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,960 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $4,282,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,773,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.