TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2025

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 31.0% increase from TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of DIVZ stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 4,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,414. The stock has a market cap of $183.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.68. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

