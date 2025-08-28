Hanover Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Hanover Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,160,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

