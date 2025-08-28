Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 104.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total transaction of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total value of $32,633,638.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,394.04. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,163 shares of company stock worth $151,917,174 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,223.50 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,231.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,114.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

