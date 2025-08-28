Hanover Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Hanover Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $183.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $183.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

