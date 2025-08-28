Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Down 37.5% – What’s Next?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 37.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 258,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 111,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

