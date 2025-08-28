Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 41.2% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 306,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 89,370 shares during the last quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vertiv by 985.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 38.0% in the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 134,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in Vertiv by 430.4% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,955 shares of company stock worth $26,477,307. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $128.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

