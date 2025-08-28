Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.27, but opened at $29.98. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 1,512,966 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMMT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Summit Redstone set a $21.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of -1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.66). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

