Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alembic Global Advisors

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.22. The stock had a trading volume of 128,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.40. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

