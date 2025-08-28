Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 42,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 72,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

