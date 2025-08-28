Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $26.00. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 1,391,667 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $740.01 million, a PE ratio of -186.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $14,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,797.50. This trade represents a 39.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,317.04. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,830. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,587,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 348,737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $15,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,751,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 439,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

