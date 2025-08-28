Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 158,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 151,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Trading Up 25.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Imagine Lithium

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

