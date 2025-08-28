Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.190-9.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.4 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.5-1.600 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $300.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.64. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

