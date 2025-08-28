Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 28,205 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,205 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $58,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AMD opened at $167.13 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65. The firm has a market cap of $271.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

