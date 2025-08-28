Critical Survey: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -40.86% -23.19% -6.35% OraSure Technologies -36.84% -10.81% -9.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and OraSure Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $306.68 million 1.20 -$80.23 million ($0.41) -2.93 OraSure Technologies $185.83 million 1.29 -$19.50 million ($0.67) -4.87

OraSure Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TerrAscend, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 0 0 1 4.00 OraSure Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.12%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TerrAscend beats OraSure Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.