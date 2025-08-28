Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Financial Contrast

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco de Sabadell and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Sabadell 0 0 0 0 0.00 Citigroup 0 5 10 0 2.67

Citigroup has a consensus target price of $96.54, indicating a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Banco de Sabadell.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A Citigroup 8.44% 7.29% 0.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Banco de Sabadell and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.7% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco de Sabadell pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco de Sabadell pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco de Sabadell and Citigroup”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A $0.16 47.54 Citigroup $170.76 billion 1.05 $12.68 billion $6.77 14.36

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Sabadell. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Sabadell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citigroup beats Banco de Sabadell on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, including financing services, transactional banking services, and other complex custom solutions in finance, treasury, and import/export, among others. Further, it provides insurance and pension products. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Alicante, Spain.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions. The Markets segment offers sales and trading services for equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products, and commodities to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients; and market-making services, including asset classes, risk management solutions, financing, prime brokerage, research, securities clearing, and settlement. The banking segment includes investment banking; advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and corporate defense activities; and corporate lending, which includes corporate and commercial banking. The U.S. Personal Banking segment provides co-branded cards and retail banking services. The Wealth segment provides financial services to high-net-worth clients through banking, lending, mortgages, investment, custody, and trust product offerings; and to professional industries, including law firms, consulting groups, accounting, and asset management. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

