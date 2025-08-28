MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in The Kroger Co. $KR

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $264,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kroger by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $178,385,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,829,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of KR stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

