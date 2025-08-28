Reviewing SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) & Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SEALSQ has a beta of -13.11, indicating that its stock price is 1,411% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Mobix Labs -381.82% -5,149.05% -113.77%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $10.98 million 31.38 -$21.20 million N/A N/A Mobix Labs $6.44 million 8.67 -$20.03 million ($1.10) -0.93

This table compares SEALSQ and Mobix Labs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobix Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEALSQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Mobix Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SEALSQ and Mobix Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

SEALSQ currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential downside of 37.16%. Given SEALSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SEALSQ is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

Summary

SEALSQ beats Mobix Labs on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

