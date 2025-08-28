Head-To-Head Survey: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Lancer Orthodontics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.43 billion 3.73 $120.36 million $1.97 45.79 Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Lancer Orthodontics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Merit Medical Systems and Lancer Orthodontics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89 Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Risk and Volatility

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Lancer Orthodontics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 8.31% 15.07% 8.60% Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Lancer Orthodontics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coating services for medical tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate structures; gastroenterology products, such as covered esophageal stents, syringe and gauges, and balloon dilators; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Lancer Orthodontics

(Get Free Report)

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

