Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Stock Holdings Decreased by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.