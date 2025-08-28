S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $172,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $550.22 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

