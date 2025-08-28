Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

NYSE LLY opened at $734.54 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $969.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $750.34 and a 200-day moving average of $787.95. The firm has a market cap of $695.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

