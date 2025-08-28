HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,826,000 after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.