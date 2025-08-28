Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Critical Comparison

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 19.29% 14.38% 13.14% Manhattan Scientifics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onto Innovation and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 2 5 0 2.71 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Onto Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $137.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Onto Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

98.4% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onto Innovation and Manhattan Scientifics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $987.32 million 5.37 $201.67 million $4.04 26.77 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 0.00 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Scientifics.

Risk & Volatility

Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Manhattan Scientifics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, the company provides process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites. Further, it engages in systems software, spare parts, and other services, as well as offers software licensing services. The company's products are used in semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; analog device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

