CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Jonathan Huberman Sells 2,815 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Huberman sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $12,526.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,430,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,886.45. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, Jonathan Huberman sold 96 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $427.20.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Jonathan Huberman sold 16,225 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $72,201.25.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a market cap of $253.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.74. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -355.56%.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Read Our Latest Report on CURI

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.