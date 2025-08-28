Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 297.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

