BMO Capital Markets Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $50.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BILL in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

BILL opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. BILL has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.03, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%.The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. BILL’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in BILL by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in BILL by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in BILL by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in BILL by 2,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

