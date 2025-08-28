Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 910,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,545,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.79.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.
