1,673 Shares in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Purchased by Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC

Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 91,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 158,204 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 14,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

