Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 111,751 Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,601 shares of company stock valued at $22,508,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.