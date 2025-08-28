SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,015,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,064,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $76.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

