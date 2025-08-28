Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $226,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $290.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day moving average is $269.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

