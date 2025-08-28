Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 7.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.39% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $162,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $236.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.75. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $240.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

