NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.19.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.