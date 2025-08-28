Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM is Graney & King LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Graney & King LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 2.6% of Graney & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $236.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $240.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

