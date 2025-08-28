Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 391,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,778,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE PG opened at $156.96 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,689.76. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,761,172. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.