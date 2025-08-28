GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $273.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.76. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

