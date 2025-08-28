Tri Locum Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Cigna Group makes up 12.5% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $299.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.11 and its 200-day moving average is $311.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $256.89 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

