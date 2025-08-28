Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $17.09. Bunzl shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 43,453 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

