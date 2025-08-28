Graney & King LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Graney & King LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Graney & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $319.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

