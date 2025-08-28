Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.16 and last traded at C$79.72, with a volume of 34898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$85.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$1,048,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Insiders sold 94,200 shares of company stock worth $7,000,627 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

