GE Aerospace $GE Stake Lifted by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 120.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.0% of Tema Etfs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,181,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE GE opened at $273.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.02 and its 200-day moving average is $227.76.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.