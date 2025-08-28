Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:RMNY)

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.
Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RMNY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.68. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.
About Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- NVIDIA Stock Could Pull Back in September, But Don’t Bet on It
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 of Qualcomm’s Technical Indicators Are Suddenly Flashing Green
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Uber Eats Partnership Fueling Serve Robotics’ Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.