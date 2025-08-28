Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:RMNY)

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RMNY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.68. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Get Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund broadly invests in bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax and New York income tax. Municipal bonds could be of any maturity or credit quality. RMNY was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.