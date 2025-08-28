WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:WBIG)

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0411 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Price Performance
WBIG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47.
About WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF
