WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:WBIG)

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0411 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

WBIG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47.

The WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equities from all capitalizations that focuses on dividend yields. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility during market declines.

