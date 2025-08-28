Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 21,543 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,543 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 769,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 132,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,917,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after buying an additional 841,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

