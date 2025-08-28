DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08, Zacks reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.900-14.500 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.1%

DKS opened at $226.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.30 and its 200-day moving average is $201.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27,760.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

